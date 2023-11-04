Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dorian LPG worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 105,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,976.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,976.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,000 shares of company stock worth $5,685,360. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

