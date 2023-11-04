Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYGFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 68 ($0.83) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

