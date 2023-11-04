Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

