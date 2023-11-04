Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,692 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $72.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

