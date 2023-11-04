Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,824 shares of company stock worth $6,154,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

