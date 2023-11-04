Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:C opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

