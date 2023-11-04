Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,220 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $61.47 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

