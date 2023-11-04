Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,742 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of -95.35, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

