Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,900 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in RPM International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,767,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 347,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average is $91.18.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

