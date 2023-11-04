DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in DaVita by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Up 2.1 %

DVA opened at $79.45 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

