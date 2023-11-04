Coastline Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,448 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,686 shares of company stock valued at $139,815,737 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $207.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.34. The company has a market capitalization of $201.85 billion, a PE ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

