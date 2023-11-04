Coastline Trust Co Sells 330 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

