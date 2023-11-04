Coastline Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 207.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,215,000 after purchasing an additional 71,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants
In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Darden Restaurants Stock Performance
DRI opened at $150.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.
Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.
