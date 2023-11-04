Coastline Trust Co Sells 518 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

