Coastline Trust Co Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,350,000 after buying an additional 1,319,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after buying an additional 799,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after buying an additional 696,101 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2,181.4% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 667,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after buying an additional 638,222 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.