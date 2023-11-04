Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 99.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

Medtronic stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Get Our Latest Report on MDT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.