Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,704 shares of company stock worth $3,377,188 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

