Coastline Trust Co Has $1.46 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,610 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

