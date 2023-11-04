American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-5.34 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 76.1% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.