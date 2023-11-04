NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.57-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.68-$1.72 EPS.

NiSource Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NI opened at $25.72 on Friday. NiSource has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on NI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NiSource by 95.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 66.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

