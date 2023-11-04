APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. APA had a return on equity of 102.06% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of APA opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. APA has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in APA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

