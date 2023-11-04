Coastline Trust Co Sells 11,160 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 101.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE J opened at $133.97 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on J shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

