Coastline Trust Co Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $171,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IVOO opened at $83.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.91. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

