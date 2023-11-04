Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.9% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 826,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,302 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.64. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.