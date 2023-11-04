Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $72.24 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

