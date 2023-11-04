Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,564 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.27. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

