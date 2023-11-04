Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,666 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $119.52 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

