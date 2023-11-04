Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

