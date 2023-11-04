Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 136.6% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 150.0% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PK stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.28). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

