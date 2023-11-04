Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $65,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $191.30 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,133 shares of company stock valued at $19,653,722. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Get Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.