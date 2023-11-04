New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 70,795 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $68,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

