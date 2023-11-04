New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,406 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $72,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $188.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

