Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

