ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

