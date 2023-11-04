New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 31.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $230.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

