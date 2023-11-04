New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

