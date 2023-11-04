Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of WestRock by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Up 2.4 %

WRK opened at $37.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.