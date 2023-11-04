Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after buying an additional 67,716 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $154.35 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $164.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.25 and its 200 day moving average is $133.83.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

