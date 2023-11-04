Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.90 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.32%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

