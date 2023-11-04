Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,889 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $17.20 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

