Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.81.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

