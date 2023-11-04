Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 408,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after buying an additional 84,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Xylem Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.