Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 85.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

