Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,246 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 3,527.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 650,182 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 632,260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the airline’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAL. BNP Paribas raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

AAL opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

