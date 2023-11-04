Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,560,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,027,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,280,000 after buying an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $102.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

