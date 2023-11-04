Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 866 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $28,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -23.70%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

