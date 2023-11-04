Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SJM opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.49 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.05.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

