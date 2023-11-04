Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.52. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $138.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WLK

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.