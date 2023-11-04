Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 18.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 79.4% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 6.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 221.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 57,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

