Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 596 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX opened at $82.72 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

